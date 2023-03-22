Rachelle Marie Killian, 80, of Buckwalter Road, Lancaster, PA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Maple Farm Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Akron, PA.
Born in Freehold, NJ, she was the wife of Kenneth Boyd Killian, and they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on July 14th. She was the daughter of the late Clarence E. and Irma Green Murray.
Rachelle enjoyed being a homemaker, cooking, reading, and crocheting and loved her cats.
In addition to her husband, she is lovingly survived by her children, George C. Killian, Tucson, AZ, and Donna M. Plantholt, Akron, PA, one granddaughter, Niki, wife of Jon Weinhold and two great-grandchildren, Aubrey and Logan, all of Ephrata, PA and one sister, Joyce Eberly, Ephrata, PA. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Edna Reed, Charles C. Murray, Clinton H. Murray, Ralph K. Murray and Gloria "Dory" Hall.
Private graveside services will be held at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens, Columbia, PA.
