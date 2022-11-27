Rachelle E. "Shelly" Ebersole, 70, of Newmanstown, passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022 in her residence. She was the loving wife of John D. Ebersole. Born in Ephrata on April 24, 1952, she was a daughter of the late Henry Rauser and Carole (Lawrence) Allen. Shelly was a graduate of Conrad Weiser High School. She loved spending time with her family, going on cruises, cooking, and playing bingo. She was a member of the Heidelberg Lioness Association.
In addition to her husband, Shelly is survived by two sons, Todd J., husband of Jessica Ebersole, of Myerstown and Troy J., husband of Allison Ebersole, of Schaefferstown; seven grandchildren: Austin, Mitchell, Britney, Logen, Makayla, Lauren and Chase, and two sisters, Rosie Wenrich, of Denver and Ardell Markey, of York. She was pre-deceased by a son, John Hill, sisters, Christina Roth and Angie Swartz, a brother, Henry Rauser.
Visitation with family and friends will be held on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 from 10:00-11:00 A.M. with services beginning at 11:00 A.M. at Grose Funeral Home, Inc., 358 W. Washington Ave., Myerstown, PA 17067. Interment at Millbach Cemetery, Newmanstown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to WellSpan Hospice, 1503 Quentin Road, Lebanon, PA 17042.