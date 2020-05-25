Rachel S. Smoker, 78, of 3343 Old Philadelphia Pike, Ronks, entered into rest on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at home. Born in Upper Leacock Twp., she was the daughter of the late John K. and Annie Smucker Lapp. She was married to Samuel S. Smoker for 58 years last November. A homemaker, Mrs. Smoker was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by: 13 children, Anna married to Stephen King, Greens Fork, IN, Omar married to Miriam Rose King Smoker, Christiana, Benuel married to Lanita Petersheim Smoker, Gordonville, Barbara married to Daniel Stoltzfus, Parkesburg, Linda married to Jonas King, New Holland, John married to Barbara Ann Esh Smoker, Ronks, Rachel married to Abram Stoltzfus, Gap, Esther married to Mervin Beiler, New Holland, Samuel Jr., married to Anna Mary Stoltzfus Smoker, Leola, Sadie married to Elam Stoltzfus, Gap, Mary married to Elmer Stoltzfus, New Holland, Naomi Smoker, at home, Steven married to Kathryn Dienner Smoker, Gap; 69 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; siblings, Benuel married to Elizabeth Lapp, Morgantown, Rebecca married to Samuel King, Lydia married to David Lapp, both Kinzers, Katie married to Henry Esh, Gap, Linda married to the late John Lapp, Ronks, Anna married to the late Steven Lapp, New Holland, Sadie married to Aaron King, Kinzers, John married to Sylvia Ann Glick Lapp, Gap, Mary married to Mervin King, White Horse. She was preceded in death by: a brother, David Lapp; and grandchildren, Samuel, Montana, Rebekah and Emily.
Funeral Services: private with interment following in Gordonville Cemetery. Furman's – Leola
