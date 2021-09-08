Rachel S. (Saylor) Paszkowski, 84, formerly of Mount Union, PA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 5, 2021, at Ohesson Manor, Lewistown, PA. Born Saturday, April 10, 1937, in Manheim, PA, she was the daughter of the late Eli and Rhoda Mae (Miller) Saylor. She was married to George R. Paszkowksi in 1965 until his death in 1969.
Rachel served in BVS (Brethren Volunteer Service) and was a member of the Pennsylvania State Grange for many years. In her earlier years, she worked at the former Acme Markets, Elizabethtown as well as Kounty Kitchen Family Restaurant, Mount Joy.
She enjoyed crocheting and singing and loved going out with family and friends. She was loved by all she knew for her kind and giving nature. Rachel will be dearly missed.
She is survived by a daughter, Diane L. Cook, of Yeagertown, PA and two grandchildren: Nelson and Olivia Cook. Also surviving are ten siblings: Stanley Saylor, married to Kathryn, Amelia Greenly, married to Kenneth, Leroy Saylor, married to Rose, Martha Varner, married to Dean, Jacob Saylor, married to Jean, Daniel Saylor, married to Brenda, Mary Ann Christopher, Ruth Shelly, married to Glen, Irvin Saylor, married to Teresa and Eli Saylor, Jr., married to Judy, as well as Rachel's extended family and caring friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, John Saylor.
A Funeral Service will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 144 East High Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, 717-367-1380. Interment will follow in Chiques Church Cemetery, Manheim. A viewing will be held from Noon until the time of the service on Saturday.
Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.Boyer-Elizabethtown.com
A living tribute »