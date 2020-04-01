Rachel S. Lapp, age 89, of 18 Shady Road, Christiana, passed away at home on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. She was the wife of Elam E. Lapp. She was born in Churchtown, daughter of the late John E. and Rebecca Stoltzfus Stoltzfus. She was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving besides her husband are 2 daughters: Rebecca S. wife of the late Christian B. King of Christiana, Lydia S. wife of Amos R. Miller of Christiana, 11 grandchildren, 54 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, 3 siblings: Samuel U. husband of Anna Beiler Stoltzfus of Williamsport and the late Fannie Stoltzfus Stoltzfus, Henry S. husband of Annie Glick Stoltzfus of Christiana, Rebecca wife of Benuel King of Bird In Hand, and the late Melvin Lapp. She was preceded in death by 3 sisters: Annie S. Stoltzfus, Sarah S. King, and Arie S. Stoltzfoos.
Viewing and funeral services are private. Interment will be in the Fisher's Amish Cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
