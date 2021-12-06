Rachel S. King, age 89, of 1025 Vintage Road, Quarryville, passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at her home. She was the wife of the late Enos K. King, Jr. who died November 30, 2018. Born in Churchtown, she was the daughter of the late Stephen S. and Rachel Stoltzfus Stoltzfus. Rachel was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
She was the mother of 11 children: Stephen S. husband of Arie Stoltzfus King of Kirkwood, the late John S., late husband of Amanda Stoltzfus King of Christiana, Annie S. wife of Jonathan S. Stoltzfus of Honey Brook, Daniel S. husband of Lizzie Smucker King of Nottingham and the late Barbara Esh King, Enos S. husband of Rachel Esh King of Quarryville, Malinda S. wife of Amos S. Glick of Lititz, Rachel S. wife of Isaac E. Fisher of Ronks, Sarah S. wife of Samuel S. Fisher, David S. husband of Mary Stoltzfus King, both of Christiana, Barbara S. wife of Henry S. Esh of Peach Bottom, Samuel M. husband of Katie Fisher King of Christiana, 89 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by 11 grandchildren and 7 siblings: Samuel, John, Annie, Stephen, Mary, and Henry Stoltzfus, and Sarah Riehl.
Funeral service will take place on Monday, December 6 at the late home, 1025 Vintage Road, Quarryville, at 9:00 a.m. Interment will be in the Bart Amish Cemetery. Friends may call from the time of this notice until time of service.
