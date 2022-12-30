Rachel S. Fisher, 89, of 2687 S. Cherry Lane, Ronks passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022 at home. Born in Gordonville, she was the daughter of the late Aaron and Mattie Stoltzfus Lapp. She was the wife of the late Amos E. Fisher. She was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are: 13 children, Aaron husband of Sarah Miller Fisher, Ronks, Jacob husband of Annie Stoltzfus Fisher, Oxford, Sarah wife of Sam U. Stoltzfus, Williamsport, David husband of Lizzie Blank Fisher, Oxford, Mattie wife of Israel Beiler, Christiana, Lizzie wife of Elam Fisher, Quarryville, Rachel wife of John Esh, Peach Bottom, Amos husband of Mary King Fisher, Carlisle, KY, Mary wife of Amos Stoltzfus, Trenton, KY, Barbara wife of Amos Stoltzfoos, Ronks, Annie wife of Ephraim Esh, Quarryville, Emma wife of Samuel Esh, Oxford, Elsie wife of Ben Stoltzfoos, New Providence; 115 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Rachel (late Aaron); brothers-in-law, Jacob Blank and Jesse Lapp.
She was preceded in death by: a stillborn son; brothers, Samuel, Ephraim, John, Aaron and Jonas; sisters, Emma, Sarah, Mattie, Rebecca and Barbara.
The funeral will be on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at 9:00 AM at the late home. Friends may call at the late home from the time of this notice till the service. Interment in Beiler's Cemetery. Furman's-Leola
