Rachel S. Ebersol, 78, of 344 Monterey Rd., Bird-in-Hand, passed away Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Bird-in-Hand, she was the daughter of the late John M. and Sarah Stoltzfus Ebersol. She was a domestic and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are: two brothers, Eli S. married to Lydia Miller Ebersol, Strasburg, Benjamin S. married to Salomie Lapp Ebersol, Bird-in-Hand; a sister-in-law, Fannie Riehl Ebersol, Bird-in-Hand. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Jonas and Aaron Ebersol, and a sister, Ada King.
Funeral service: Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 9 am EST at the late home with viewing from the time of this notice till the service. Interment: Myer’s Cemetery, Leola.
Furman’s – Leola
