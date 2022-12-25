Rachel S. Blank, newborn infant daughter of John S. Jr. and Malinda K. Smucker Blank of 1551 Limestone Road, Cochranville, PA, passed away at the Chester County Hospital on Friday, December 23, 2022.
She was the sister of Lavina S., Sadie S., Alvin S., Mervin S., Elmer L. and Michael S. Blank. Also surviving are grandparents John S. Sr. and Lavina S. Fisher Blank of Cochranville.
Funeral service took place at the family home on Saturday, December 24th with interment in the Homeville Amish Cemetery. Arrangements by the Shivery Funeral Home, Christiana, PA.
A living tribute »