Rachel M. King, 85, of 210 Herr Rd., Ronks, passed away at home Sunday, January 2, 2022 after a lengthy illness. She was the daughter of the late Henry and Leah Glick Zook. Rachel was the wife of Elam K. King. A homemaker, she was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Also surviving are: 3 children, Isaac married to Leah Esh King, Benuel married to Ruth Beiler King, both of Ronks, Samuel married to Linda Beiler King, Christiana; daughter-in-law, Barbara Fisher King Stoltzfus married to Samuel Stoltzfus, Strasburg; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a sister, Malinda married to Ben Stoltzfus, Bellefonte; two brothers, Abner married to Miriam Zook, Leola, Simeon married to the late Sara Ann Zook, Myerstown; a sister-in-law, Betty Zook, TN. She was preceded in death by: her step-mother, Rachel Zook; a son, Elam King; 2 great-grandchildren; a brother, John Zook.
Funeral services will be held from the late home on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 9 AM with interment following in Gordonville Cemetery. Friends may call at the late home from the time of this notice till the service.
Furman’s – Leola
A living tribute »