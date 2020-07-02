Rachel M. Fisher, 90, of Landis Homes, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Gideon K. and Mary Chambers Fisher. Rachel worked as an LPN for Dr. Helm until her retirement. She was a member of Rossmere Mennonite Church.
She is survived by: a sister, Esther married to Orlin Leichty of Washington, IA; 8 nieces and nephews; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by brothers, John and G. Kenneth Fisher, and a sister, Mabel Fisher.
Funeral services will be private with interment in Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Mennonite Central Committee, 21 S. 12th Street, Akron, PA 17501. Furman's – Leola