Rachel L. Weaver, age 63, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, September 24, 2020. She was born January 23, 1957, in Ephrata, Pennsylvania to E. Harold Herr and Anna Mary (Hoover) Herr. She is the first of 5 children -- Esther (Herr) Schenk, Lois (Herr) Rollman, Daniel Herr, and Freda Herr. She was married to Myron G. Weaver on June 18, 1977, in Ephrata, Pennsylvania, and enjoyed 43 years of marriage. She mothered 9 children -- Harold Weaver, LeAnn (Weaver) Burkholder, Lisa (Weaver) Struhbar, Tiffany Weaver, Joyce (Weaver) Hanson, Paul Weaver, Carol (Weaver) Stamper, Grace Weaver, and James Weaver. She is preceded by Paul Weaver.
While raising her family, she opened her home to many short and long term guests over the years. Rachel found much fulfillment in serving others, through -- health coaching, midwifery, mentoring, and writing -- authoring an art curriculum and four books.
Though the last 5 years contained significant health challenges her life was full and overflowing. Even in her last days, she cared deeply for those around her, hosting family and friends, sitting with other suffering individuals, delivering meals, and ministering the love of Christ. Rachel had a truly unique ability to reach people in deep and positive ways.
An outside, no contact viewing will be held on Sunday, September 27, from 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. followed by a 3:00 P.M. funeral service at Charity Christian Fellowship, 59 South Groffdale Road, Leola, PA. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com. Arrangements by the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, PA.
