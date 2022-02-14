Rachel King, age 81, of Honey Brook, passed away on Sunday, February 13, 2022 at home. She was the wife of the late Amos K. King who died February 24, 2018. Born in Narvon, she was the daughter of the late Eli and Nancy Zook Smucker. Rachel was a member of Summit View Christian Fellowship. She poured her life into loving and serving her family and others. Sewing comfort tops was a favorite pastime.
Surviving are 9 children: Rebecca wife of Chester Stoltzfus, Susanna wife of Sam Stoltzfus, both of Honey Brook, Marvin husband of Kathy King of Wyoming, NY, Thelma wife of Wilmer Stoltzfus of Greenville, TN, Nancy wife of Mervin Stoltzfus, Debbie wife of Jonas Stoltzfus Jr., both of Honey Brook, Floyd husband of Wilma King of Gap, James husband of Melanie King of Christiana, Rosie wife of Daryl Stoltzfus of Ronks, 62 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, and 2 siblings: David husband of Millie Smucker of Manheim, Lizzie wife of John Beiler of Parkesburg. She was preceded in death by a son Mahlon King, a granddaughter Janelle Stoltzfus, and 3 siblings: Lena Riehl, Raymond late husband of Sarah Smucker of Narvon, and Samuel Smucker.
Funeral service will take place on Wednesday, February 16 at 10 a.m. at the Bethel Christian Fellowship, 145 Boot Jack Road, Narvon. There will be a viewing at the church on Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Interment will be in the Mast Amish Cemetery. Shiveryfuneralhome.com
