Rachel K. Beiler, age 78, of 35 Salem Road, Kirkwood, PA, passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2021. She was the wife of the late Amos E. Beiler, who passed away on August 11, 2019. She was born in Ronks, daughter of the late Joseph S. & Annie King Lapp. She was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are 5 children: Joseph L. husband of Sadie Beiler Beiler of Paradise, Hannah L. wife of David S. Stoltzfus of Wakefield, Lydia L. wife of Samuel M. Stoltzfus of Kirkwood, Bennie L. husband of Sadie Miller Beiler of Kirkwood, Jonathan L. husband of Martha Stoltzfus Beiler of Brogue, PA, 37 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, sister Hannah wife of Moses Renno of Mifflintown. She was preceded in death by a stillborn daughter, 1 granddaughter, 4 brothers: Daniel, Isaac, Jonas and John Lapp. Also surviving are 3 sisters- in-law: Lydia Kinsinger Lapp King of Holtwood, Mary Lantz Lapp and Lydia Miller Lapp both of Quarryville.
Funeral service will take place from the late home, 35 Salem Road, Kirkwood, PA on Tuesday, June 29th at 9 a.m. E.S.T. Friends may call at the late home from the time of this notice until time of service. Interment will take place in Fisher's Amish Cemetery. Arrangement by the Shivery Funeral Home, Christiana & Paradise.
