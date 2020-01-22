Rachel K. Beiler, 78, of 78 S. Maple Ave., Leola, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at her home. Born in Bird-in-Hand, she was the daughter of the late John P. and Sarah King Esh. She was the wife of the late Daniel E. Beiler who died in 2010. A homemaker, she was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are: 6 sons; John married to Lydia Stoltzfus Beiler, Bennie married to Lizzie Fisher Beiler, Aaron married to Elsie Hershberger Beiler, all of Leola, Henry married to Emma Zook Beiler, Daniel married to Linda Fisher Beiler, both of Manheim, Christ married to Anna Beiler Beiler, Quarryville; 5 daughters, Elizabeth married to David Glick, Quarryville, Sarah married to David Stoltzfus, Lititz, Annie married to Jacob Stoltzfus, Honey Brook, Barbara married to Melvin Fisher, Strasburg, Rachel Beiler, at home; 74 grandchildren; 59 great-grandchildren.
Also surviving are: 6 sisters, Rebecca Fisher, Ronks, Lizzie married to Dan Kauffman, Loganton, Sarah married to Aaron Stoltzfus, Quarryville, Annie married to Eli Glick, Leola, Emma married to John Stoltzfus, Ninepoints, Naomi married to Amos Lapp, Ronks; 3 brothers, Bennie married to Sarah Beiler, Loganton, Henry married to Barbara Beiler, Ike married to Anna Beiler, both of Bird-in-Hand, 2 brothers-in-law, Jacob married to Rachel Lapp Fisher, Ronks, Christian Esh, Gordonville. She was preceded in death by: a stillborn daughter; 2 sisters, Barbie Fisher, Malinda Esh; a brother-in-law, Gideon Fisher; a sister-in-law, Katie Kauffman Beiler.
Funeral services will be held from the late home on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 9 AM with interment following in Myer's Cemetery. Friends may call at the late home from the time of the notice till the service. Furman's – Leola
A living tribute »