Rachel J. Steudler Coleman, 82, of Lancaster, passed away on Sunday, October 17, 2021. She was born in Lancaster, daughter of the late Ernest and Mary E. Steckler Steudler. Rachel attended Calvary Church and enjoyed music, dancing, quilting and feeding and watching the wildlife in her backyard.
She is survived by one son: Robert F. (Joanne) Coleman, Jr. One daughter: Wendy L. Leverone. Five grandchildren: Robbie, Shawn, Eleanor, Katie and Kelly. Eleven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. One sister: Rosemarie Figles. She was preceded in death by her son: Wayne A. Coleman and her brother: Ernest Steudler, Jr.
The Funeral Service will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville, on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. Friends may call from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Interment in Grace Methodist Cemetery, Millersville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
