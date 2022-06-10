Rachel I. Cramer, 85, of Mount Joy, passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Conewago Township, Dauphin County, she was the daughter of the late Irvin L., Sr. and Anna E. (Shank) Koser. Rachel was the wife of Paul Cramer with whom she celebrated 44 years of marriage. She was previously the wife of the late Charles Raffensperger who passed away in 1974.
Rachel retired from the Mount Joy Vo-Tech School working on the custodial staff. She was a member of Mount Joy Church of God. Rachel enjoyed traveling and trips to the beach.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Paul are two children, Ken Raffensperger of Mill Hall, PA and Cynthia Raffensperger of Columbia; a step-son, Matthew Cramer of Neffsville; and three grandchildren, Kenny, Brandon, and William Raffensperger.
She was preceded in death by eight siblings, Leah Phalen, Betty Johnson, Abe Koser, Jay Koser, Ruth Gibble, Grace Patterson, Alma Rebman, and Irvin Koser, Jr.
A funeral service honoring Rachel's life will be held at the Mount Joy Church of God, 30 East Main Street, Mount Joy, PA 17552 on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the church before the service from 10 AM to 11 AM. Interment will be private at Good's Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mount Joy Church of God (address above). To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com