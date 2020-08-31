Rachel Grace Novak, age 20, passed away unexpectedly in her home in Morton, Pennsylvania on August 27, 2020. She was the daughter of Richard (Decatur, IL) and Patricia (Williams) Novak (Conestoga, PA).
Rachel spent most of her life in Lancaster County and graduated from Penn Manor High School. Rachel had a heart for service and social justice and often connected her friends in need to services in the community. She volunteered in her church and served her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Rachel is survived by nine siblings: Phillip (Saint Ignatius, MT), Andrew (Stevensville, MT), Priscilla (Kensington, MD), Naomi Brown (York, PA), Martha Williams (Conestoga, PA), Benjamin (Lancaster, PA), Mary Fields (York, PA), Abigail (San Antonio, TX), and Stephen (Denver, PA). She is also survived by aunts, Judi (Woomer) Novak and Nancy Novak (Media, PA), who were closely involved in her life.
She is also survived by many other family members and loved ones; aunts Jean (Williams), Jennifer Sue (Williams); and cousins Shane, Alex, Aiden, Caroline, Liza, and Meredith, and many nieces and nephews. Rachel was preceded in death by her grandparents, Vincent, Dorothy, Morrison (Williams), and Vivian (Williams), and her beloved uncle P. Scott.
A memorial service will take place at New Covenant Christian Church, 253 Charlestown Rd., Washington Boro, PA on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Expressions of condolences can be expressed by contributing to her funeral expenses at everloved.com.
