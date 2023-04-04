Rachel F. Zook Fisher Beiler, age 81 of 5961 Street Road, Kirkwood, passed away on Monday, April 3, 2023 at her home. She was the wife of Enos K. Beiler and the late Benjamin K. Fisher who passed away on August 6, 2006. Born in Kinzers, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Elizabeth Fisher Zook. Rachel was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving besides her husband are 8 children: Elizabeth Z., wife of Isaac F. Ebersol of Nottingham, Jonas Z., husband of Annie S. Stoltzfus Fisher of Kirkwood, Samuel Z., husband of Fannie Ruth Beiler Fisher of Cambridge City, IN, Mary Z., wife of Elmer M. Esh of Greens Fork, IN, Emanuel Z., husband of Fannie F. Stoltzfus Fisher of Christiana, Benjamin K. Jr., husband of Sadie S. Stoltzfus Fisher of Greens Fork, IN, Ephraim Z., husband of Mary B. Stoltzfus Fisher of Richmond, IN, Rachel Z., wife of David G. Lapp of Oxford, 3 step-children: Jonas J., husband of Susie S. Beiler Beiler of Modoc, IN, Rachel K., wife of Elmer B. Zook of Paradise, David K., husband of Susie L. Petersheim Beiler of Economy, IN, 92 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and 6 siblings: Katie F., wife of the late Samuel S. Lapp of Loganton, PA, Sarah F., wife of Emanuel B. King of Kirkwood, Henry F., husband of Katie Stoltzfus Zook of Kinzers, David L., husband of Mary Kauffman Zook of Christiana, Annie F., wife of Amos E. Zook of Ephrata, Samuel F., husband of Rachel Fisher Zook of Christiana, and the late Lydia Stoltzfus Zook. She was preceded in death by 2 children: Henry Z. Fisher and Katie Z., late wife of Samuel B. Ebersol, husband of Rebecca Beiler Ebersol of Myerstown, 3 infant step-sons, 4 grandsons, 2 granddaughters, and a stillborn brother.
Funeral service will take place at the home of her son, Jonas Z. Fisher, 5963 Street Road, Kirkwood, on Wednesday, April 5th at 9 a.m. EST. Interment will be in the Fishers Amish Cemetery. Friends may call at the home of Jonas Z. Fisher from the time of this notice until the time of service. shiveryfuneralhome.com
