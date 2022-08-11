Rachel F. Smoker, 59, of 14 Old Leacock Rd., Ronks, passed away at home on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 after an illness of several months. Born in Strasburg Twp., she was the daughter of John L. married to Fannie Stoltzfus and the late Sarah Fisher Stoltzfus. She was married for 38 years to Lester D. Smoker.
A homemaker, Rachel was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving in addition to her father and husband are: children, Elizabeth married to Steven Lapp, Bird-in-Hand, Sam married to Naomi Smoker Smoker, Strasburg, Wilmer married to Miriam Ebersole Smoker, Ronks, John married to Marian Smucker Smoker, Gordonville, Michael married to Sarah Stoltzfus Smoker, Millerstown, Ivan married to Barbie Beiler Smoker, Narvon, Katie Ann married to Ivan Stoltzfus, Gordonville, Gideon, at home; 25 grandchildren; siblings, Sam married to Erma Glick Stoltzfus, Aaron married to Lizzie Lantz Stoltzfus. She was preceded in death by a brother, Christ; sisters, Fannie, Rebecca, Sadie; 3 nephews; a niece.
Funeral services will be held from the late home on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022 at 9 AM EST with interment in Gordonville Cemetery. A viewing will be held at the late home from the time of this notice till the service. Furman's Leola