Rachel E. (Seiders) Zeager, 77, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021, at her home in Conewago Township, surrounded by her loving family.
Born on Monday, August 28, 1944, in Londonderry Township, she was the daughter of the late John H. Seiders and Sadie (King) Seiders. She was the loving wife of John A. Zeager for 58 years.
Rachel worked as a payroll clerk for Zeager Bros. Inc. for 25 years. In her younger years, she worked for Moyer's Potato Chips in Elizabethtown. She was a longstanding member of Good's Mennonite Church. She just received her 50-year membership pin from the Hershey Region Antique Automobile Club of America.
Rachel enjoyed collecting cookbooks and birdhouses. She loved gospel music and often attended gospel singing festivals with her husband.
In addition to her husband, Rachel will be missed by her daughter, Janet L. Zeager and son, Dean R. Zeager, married to Darcie and granddaughters: Briana Allen, married to Jim, and Alaina Zeager, as well as great grandchildren: Davey and Lauren.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 17, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Goods Mennonite Church, 4374 Bossler Road, Bainbridge, PA 17502. Interment will follow in Goods Mennonite Cemetery. The family will receive guests at the church on Thursday evening from 5-7:00 PM and on Friday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Arrangements have been entrusted with the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, 717-367-1543.
To share memories and condolences as well as access a live stream link to view the funeral service, visit: www.FinkenbinderFamily.com
