Rachel E. King, 57, of 603 Georgetown Road, Ronks, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020. She was the wife of Samuel Z. King for 37 years. Born in Gordonville, she was the daughter of Jacob M. and Sadie (Esh) Fisher, Gordonville. A homemaker, Mrs. King was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving besides her husband and parents are: two sons, John married to Sara Glick King of Paradise, Jacob King of at home; six daughters, Sadie married to Elam Esh of Ronks, Barbie married to Jesse Beiler of Strasburg, Katie married to Isaac Beiler, Jr. of Drumore, Linda married to Abner King of Christiana, Mary married to Ivan King of Strasburg, Annie King at home; four sisters, Annie married to John Stoltzfus of Paradise, Salomie married to Abner Glick of Quarryville, Katie married to John Esh of Strasburg, Rebecca married to Jesse Fisher of Gap; brother, John married to Elizabeth Lapp Fisher of Gordonville. She was preceded in death by brother, Levi Fisher, grandson, Aaron G. King.
Funeral services will be private followed by burial in the Gordonville Cemetery.
Furman’s – Leola
A living tribute »