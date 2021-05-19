Rachel E. Brubaker, age 87, of Manheim, PA, passed away into the arms of the Lord on May 16, 2021. Born in Newmanstown, she was a daughter of the late Rev. Alton P. and C. Esther Webber Bucher. After high school she married her beloved husband of 57 years, Rev. H. Elmer Brubaker on November 27, 1952. The couple embarked on a journey of faith and love for the Lord. This included farming on the family farm near Lititz, being a gospel ministry couple to five different churches, and hospital grief chaplains over their lifetime together. Rachel was a true steward of her faith and will be remembered fondly for her quiet spirit. She devoted her life to her husband and family, guiding them through both heartbreak and joy.
She will be missed dearly but remembered with love by her children and their spouses, Rev. Dr. Michael (Linda) Brubaker of Lancaster, Rev. David (Martha) Brubaker of Lititz; a son-in-law, Merle Becker of Lititz; six grandchildren, Dorinda, Justin, Kevin, Apryl, Angie and Jonathan; and five great-grandchildren, Anthony, Makenzie, Emma, Gabriella and Hollyn. Rachel is also survived by one sister, Miriam (Samuel) Cassel of Manheim, and two brothers, Luke (Naomi) Bucher of Schaefferstown and David (Judy) Bucher of Eyota, MN; and her best friend, Val Winters, of Manheim. Rachel was preceded in death by her husband, H. Elmer, in 2009 and three daughters, infant Joann Brubaker, Janet Becker, and Julia Shenk and her husband Gerald and their sons Ethan and Ryan.
Rachel will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband in the Middle Creek Church Cemetery, Lititz, PA on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 9:00 AM. A memorial service will follow the graveside service at Middle Creek Church, 351 Middle Creek Road, Lititz, PA at 11:00 AM with her sons officiating. All are invited to a luncheon at the church to follow. There will be no public viewing. The family will receive guests at the church on Saturday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
A living tribute »