Rachel B. King, age 86, passed away at the home of her son, Jacob K. Stoltzfus, 965 Eisenberger Road, Strasburg, on Sunday, January 26, 2020. She was the wife of the late David F. King and the late Amos L. Stoltzfus. Born in Ronks, she was the daughter of the late Daniel F. and Lizzie Beiler King. Rachel was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are 3 children: Jacob K. husband of Elizabeth S. Esh Stoltzfus and the late Annie Fisher Stoltzfus, Fannie K. wife of Amos M. Fisher, both of Strasburg, Mary K. wife of Levi R. Fisher of Ronks, 2 step-children: Eli S. husband of Nancy Esh King, Samuel S. husband of Susie Esh King, both of Lancaster, 26 grandchildren, 22 step-grandchildren, 84 great-grandchildren, 95 step-great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, 3 siblings: Jonas M. husband of Annie Riehl King of Gordonville, Mattie B. wife of the late Christian D. Beiler of Paradise, Daniel B. husband of Susie F. Esh King of Strasburg. She was preceded in death by a son Daniel K. late husband of Katie Fisher Stoltzfus of Strasburg, a step-daughter Sarah F. late wife of Levi K. Stoltzfus of Quarryville, 2 step-grandchildren, 4 step-great-grandchildren, and 4 siblings: Elizabeth Fisher, Barbara late wife of Samuel M. Stoltzfus of Kirkwood, Jacob King, Ephraim late husband of Sylvia Stoltzfus King of Bird in Hand.
Funeral service will take place from the home of Jacob and Elizabeth Stoltzfus, 965 Eisenberger Road, Strasburg on Tuesday, January 28th, at 9 a.m. Interment will be in the Bunker Hill Amish Cemetery. Friends may call at the home of Amos and Fannie Fisher, 2497 White Oak Road, Strasburg, from the time of this notice until time of service. shiveryfuneralhome.com
