Rachel Ann King, 32, of 785 Narvon Road, Narvon, passed away on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at her residence. Born in Gordonville, she was the daughter of Isaac L. and the late Barbara Esh Fisher. She was the wife of Marlin S. King. Rachel was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Besides her husband and father, she is survived by: children, Lucas Jaden King, Kayla Rachelle King, Jalena Grace King, Avalyn Joy King all at home; siblings, Steven husband of Sadie Fisher of Sinks Grove, WV, Reuben husband of Maryann Fisher of McVeytown, Lena wife of Omar Kauffman of Honey Brook, Anna Mary wife of David King of Blain, Sarah wife of Manny Glick of Morgantown, Fannie wife of Melvin Fisher of Churchtown, Martha wife of Joe Peachey of Dalmatia, Daniel husband of Kathryn Fisher of Paradise, Isaac Fisher, Jr. of Narvon; paternal grandmother Fannie Fisher of Paradise.
The funeral will be held at 10 AM on Friday, March 3, 2023 at the late home. Friends may call from the time of this notice till the service at the late home. Interment will be held in Red Hill Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Furman Home for Funerals, Leola
