Rachel A. Weaver, 41, of Lititz, went into the arms of Jesus on Thursday, November 4, 2021, after a brief illness. Born in Cleveland, TN, she was the daughter of Bryan and Anne (Jobe) Monroe. She was the loving wife of Jeremy Weaver, with whom she shared over 19 years of marriage.
She was a graduate of Warwick High School, class of 1998 and a long-time member of the Worship Center in Leola. Rachel will be fondly remembered for her devotion and love for her family. Everything she did, was for her daughters. She enjoyed reading and listening to music. She cherished many long drives with her daughters while they played music and sang together. Rachel had a beautiful singing voice.
She will be sorely missed by her parents, husband Jeremy; daughters, Olivia and Isabella “Bella”; a sister, Christa McGlashen, wife of Ben of Michigan; and in-laws, Delmar and Linda Weaver of Lititz; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service honoring Rachel will be held on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA at 12 PM. Guests are invited to attend a visitation from 10 AM until the time of the service. Services will be live-streamed to Rachel’s obituary at: SnyderFuneralHome.com
