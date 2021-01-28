Rachel A. (Mummau) Kauffman, 88, formerly of Elizabethtown, PA passed away Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Almeda (Risser) and Levi R. Mummau. Rachel was married to the Arthur Kauffman for 65 years who passed in 2017.
Rachel was a waitress for over 30 years at the Farm Diner Restaurant, prior to retirement she was employed at Masonic Village as a housekeeper for 17 years. Rachel was a member of Mount Joy Church of God. She enjoyed vacationing at the family cabin in Lycoming County and doing yard work. She enjoyed visiting and caring for friends she got to know from her time at Masonic Village. Most off all she cherished spending time with her family and friends.
Rachel is survived by their children: Pat, wife of Mike Hamilton of Mount Joy, Sharon, wife of Bill Nissley of Mount Joy, son Todd Kauffman husband of Holly (Cassell) Kauffman of Manheim; seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and a son-in-law, Ed Horst of Elizabethtown. Rachel was preceded in death by a daughter Kay; her siblings; Levi, Jr., Robert and James Mummau.
SERVICE INFO. Memorial Service will be held Saturday Jan. 30 at Mount Joy Church of God. Visitation with family 1:00–2:00 p.m. service following, private interment will be at Elizabethtown Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mount Joy Church of God, 30 East Main St., Mount Joy, PA 17552; Juniper Village 607 Hearthstone Lane, Mount Joy, PA 17552 or the Alzheimer Association, www.alz.org.
Services can also be viewed online at mountjoychurchofgod.org.
