Rachael M. Nagle, 93, formerly of Terre Hill and Ephrata, died Friday, July 17, 2020 at Ephrata Manor. She was preceded in death by her husband Ray S. "Whitey" Nagle in 2008.
Born in Terre Hill, she was the daughter of the late John A. and Ruth (Fasnacht) Horst.
Rachael had worked at Shirlee Mfg. then at F. W. Woolworth Distribution Center, retiring in 1986.
She was a member of Trinity E. C. Church, Terre Hill. She enjoyed cooking, traveling, entertaining her family and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are two children, Suzanne Northeimer, Ephrata, and John married to Marlene (Ressler) Nagle, Ephrata, two grandchildren Lori Fahnestock and Jack Nagle, and four great-grandchildren, Brett Fahnestock, Holly Fahnestock, Archer Nagle, and Ayla Nagle, and a sister, Phyllis Leibrand, Ephrata.
She was preceded in death by a grandson Kevin Nagle, a son-in-law Lew Northeimer, a brother Richard Horst, and sister Harriet Clauser.
A graveside service and interment will be in Terre Hill Cemetery on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 11 A.M. Masks will be required in accordance with CDC and state mandates. Kindly omit flowers. If desired, memorials in Rachael's name may be made to Trinity E. C. Church, P. O. Box 247, Terre Hill, PA 17581. Arrangements by Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com
