Rachael M. Freed, 81, of Reinholds, passed away at her home on Monday, September 4, 2023. Her husband of 62 years, Henry W. Freed, survives. Born in Lancaster County, she was the daughter of the late Emmanuel and Rachel (Martin) Martin.
Rachael was a homemaker who cherished her family and was an active member of Bethany Grace Fellowship. Her interest in the lives of those around her led her to actively support Align Life Ministry. Rachael had a great gift of hospitality and found joy in providing meals and opening their home to anyone who had a need. All who came through their doors felt welcomed and loved.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by three children: Michael Jon married to H. Fay (Lausch) Freed, Denver, PA; Kristin Joy married to Kevin Zwanzig, Shenandoah, VA; Carmen Jill married to Scott Biggs, Ludington, MI; eight grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and two sisters: Karen Trovinger and Alma Landis. She was preceded in death by eight siblings.
Her funeral will be held on Monday, September 11, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Bethany Grace Fellowship, 400 Reading Rd., East Earl, PA with Pastor Steve Benedict officiating. Interment will be in Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church on Monday from 10 to 11 a.m.
If desired, memorials may be sent in her memory to Align Life Ministry, 131 S. 8th St., Lebanon, PA 17042. The Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, is in charge of arrangements. Online memories and condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.
