Rachael L. Hildebrand, 93, of Manheim passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Born in Octorara, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Frank M. and Jane Comfort Devitt. She was the loving wife of the late William J. Hildebrand who died in 2011.
Rachael owned and operated the former Rachel's Shop, Lancaster. She was a member of Pearl Street United Methodist Church, Lancaster. Rachael enjoyed artwork especially painting and pottery.
Surviving is a son, William "Bill" Cleary of Harrisburg, a niece, JoAnn Scarborough of Manheim, a life time friend, Lorraine Dulio of Manheim and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son, Daniel R. Hildebrand, four brothers and four sisters.
The family would like to thank Hospice & Community Care for the excellent care given to Rachael over the last three years.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Rachael's graveside service at Conestoga Memorial Park, 95 Second Lock Road, Lancaster on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 11:30 AM. There will be a public viewing at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim on Wednesday morning from 9:30 AM until 10:30 AM.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Rachael's memory to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit:www.BuchFuneral.com.