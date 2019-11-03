Rachael E. Royer passed away at the age of 87 on Wednesday, October 30, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Ken, who passed away in December 2018.
Rachael was the eldest daughter of the late George and Mary Brubaker of Holtwood.
After graduating from Manor Millersville High School she received her Registered Nursing degree from Lancaster General Hospital School of Nursing. During her career she worked in various hospitals and many years as a private practice nurse for Dr. William Grosh of Akron.
Rachael was a lifelong member of Grace E.C. Church in Akron. She enjoyed reading, traveling and knitting. She and Ken were dedicated fans of the Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles and followed all the games. She was a remarkable cook and baker and graced many shut-ins with meals and care. Family reunions, concerts and LGH class of '53 reunions were some of her favorite events.
Rachael is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Denise and Kevin Brumbach, daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Mike Collins; grandson, Alex Good and wife Tori, and great-grandson, Bennett Jay Good. She is also survived by three sisters, Winnie (Joe) Brancota, Elaine Carman and Bea (Richard) Zercher.
Honoring her wishes there will be no services.
Please omit flowers.
If desired, memorial contributions in Rachael's memory may be made to Masonic Village Hospice, One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022.
