Rachael Ann Landis, 95, of Landis Homes, Lititz and formerly of Hunsicker Road, Lancaster passed away on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. Born in Upper Leacock Township, she was the daughter of David Leaman and Amelia Buckwalter Hess. Rachael was the loving wife of Mervin L. Landis and they celebrated 72 years of marriage this past November. A double wedding was held at their home with her twin sister, Martha Jane and Roy L. Bomberger.
Rachael graduated from the former East Donegal High School (Maytown) in 1943. She was a resident of Landis Valley, PA since 1948 except for 5 ½ years where she resided in Willow Street, PA. A homemaker, Rachael helped operate the family farm with her husband and family for 30 years. She was an active member of Landis Valley Christian Fellowship and spent many hours of volunteering, especially at Landis Homes Adult Day Care. Rachael was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and could name all her family members by name. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.
Surviving in addition to her husband are children: Elmer G. husband of Linda Rohrer Landis of Leola, Mary M. wife of Glen Martin of Reinholds, Edward D. husband of Carol Rutt Landis of Kentucky, Frederick R. husband of Velma Redcay Landis of Kansas, Mervin L. husband of June Burkholder Landis of Ephrata, Sarah "Sally" wife of J. Myron Stoltzfus of Paradise, William A. husband of Valerie Ortman Landis of Caribbean/Lancaster and Roger husband of Beverly Hess Landis of Lancaster; son-in-law, Dennis Kilheffer of Alabama; 40 grandchildren, 77 great-grandchildren, a twin sister, Martha Jane Bomberger of Lititz and three brothers: Joseph husband of Lois Hess and Andrew husband of Dorothy Hess both of Mount Joy and Owen R. husband of E. Joy Hess of Indiana. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Anne L. Kilheffer, a grandson, Christopher Andrew "Drew" Landis and four siblings: David L. Hess, Dr. Robert B. Hess, Jean Yunginger and Benjamin Hess.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Private interment for the family in Landis Valley Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Rachael's memory to Landis Valley Christian Fellowship, 2420 Kissel Hill Road, Lancaster, PA 17601. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com