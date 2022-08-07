Rachael Ann Bates of Lancaster, PA passed away peacefully on July 30, 2022 at the age of 88. Born in Bainbridge, PA she was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Iva Byerly Herchelroth.
Rachael graduated from Elizabethtown High School in 1952. She worked for Wyeth Labs in Marietta, PA. She also worked as a seamstress for Clean Enterprises.
Rachael met William C. Bates in 1952. She and William were married in Lancaster County in June of 1953 and had two children together.
Rachael was an active member of Trinity Reformed United Church of Christ in Mountville, PA. She enjoyed golfing, gardening, reading and sewing. She was also a volunteer at her local library.
Rachael is survived by her son Jeffrey husband of Donna Reid and daughter Judy wife of Max Fuller; her brother Pete Herchelroth; 6 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years; 3 brothers and 2 sisters.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.
