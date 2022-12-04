R. William (Bill) Spacht Lifelong Lititz resident, businessman, and funeral director

R. William (Bill) Spacht, 95, of Lititz, passed away on November 30, 2022, at Moravian Manor, Lititz. He was the son of the late Ralph M. Spacht and Margarete Bowser Spacht. He was also predeceased by his sister Phoebe Ann Bakeman, and his wife of 69 years, Ruth Y. Steely Spacht who passed away in 2021.
Bill was proud to have lived his entire life in Lititz. Having graduated from Lititz High School, Class of 1945, he served in the U.S. Navy during WWII as a Pharmacist Mate and was later a member of the Sampson WWII Navy Veterans Association, maintaining friendships he made during boot camp. After serving in the Navy, he went on to graduate from Franklin and Marshall College in Lancaster, PA and Eckels College of Mortuary Science in Philadelphia, PA.
He was a lifetime member of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lititz, where he served on the Church Council. He was an associate member of Our Savior Lutheran Church, Stone Harbor, NJ, as he and Ruth enjoyed family vacations in their cottage there for many years.
Bill ran both businesses his father started in 1919 until he retired. He and Ruth worked together at the former Spacht Furniture Store and Spacht Funeral Home. His greatest satisfaction was being able to help people during a great time of need over the loss of a loved one.
Bill was a former member of the National and State Funeral Directors Association, and past president of the Lancaster County Funeral Directors Association. He was also active in the Lititz community. He was a member of the Lititz Odd Fellows Lodge, member and former president of the Lititz Rotary Club, and member of the American Legion Post #56, Lititz. He formerly served on the former Mellon Bank board, was former president of the Board of Directors of the Lititz Rec Center which his father started in 1944, and a board member of the Lititz Community Chest. He served as past president of the Residence Council and was also a member of the Board of Trustees of Moravian Manor.
Bill was also very musically inclined and played the piano from a young age. He enjoyed playing the saxophone in the Lititz High School band and the high school orchestra as well as in a local dance band. He loved singing popular tunes of his era at social gatherings. During his college years he developed a keen interest in photography and was very active in the Lititz Camera Club. He had quite a talent for capturing unique viewpoints in black and white, doing his own developing and printing in his home darkroom.
He was a loving father to his two daughters, Susan J. Spacht and partner Calvin Schenkel of Pottstown, PA and Carol A. Enarson and husband Cam Enarson of Chapel Hill, NC. He is also survived by two grandsons, Edward William (Ted) Enarson and wife Carly, of Raleigh, NC, and David A. Enarson of Los Angeles, CA, as well as a great-grandson, William Callaway Enarson of Raleigh, NC.
Friends are invited to drop in at the Spacht Snyder Funeral Home, 127 S. Broad St., Lititz, on Tuesday, December 6th, 2022 from 7-9 PM to visit and share memories of Bill with the family. A Service will be held on Wednesday, December 7th, 2022 at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church. Family will receive guests starting at 1:00 PM with the service beginning at 2:00 PM. Interment will follow the service at Machpelah Cemetery, Lititz with Military Honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bill's memory to the Ralph M. Spacht Founders Fund of the Lititz Rec Center, 301 W. Maple St., Lititz, PA 17543.
To send the family condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com