R. Walter Polanskey, 89, of Lancaster passed away at home on Saturday, January 14, 2023. Walt was born in New Castle, PA to Michael and Mary (Kosin) Polansky. The sixth of their eight children, he was preceded in death by Claire Grim, Joseph, Chester, Lenard, Stanley, and Berniece Quinn. He graduated from New Castle Senior High School and shortly thereafter enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He was proud of his years serving as a radarman on the U.S.S. Maloy DE 791, a Destroyer Escort, during the Korean War.
After discharge from the Navy, he completed an associate degree in drafting and became a draftsman for E.G. Smith in Pittsburgh, starting his career in the construction industry. He also began building a family with the late Mary Joan (Gaul) Polanskey, to whom he was married for 61 years. They successfully raised Dr. Carol Polanskey, wife of Dr. Martin Ratliff of Pasadena, CA; Steve Polanskey, husband of Gay (Graham) of Lancaster; and Sharon Polanskey, of Lancaster.
An estimator job with Fabral brought the family to Lancaster in 1977. He liked engaging with customers and continued that work at G. Earl Martin Inc. until his retirement. Post-retirement he worked at the Manheim Auto Action for 16 years.
He enjoyed film photography and genealogy, writing three well-researched volumes of family history that connected him with extended family as far away as Poland. A lifelong learner, he dabbled in astronomy and creative writing in his retirement years. In the summer, his garden was always full of tomatoes and peppers.
In addition to his children, surviving is his sister Karen Polansky, Indiana, PA and grandchildren Nicole Polanskey, wife of Aaron Brace, Lancaster; Hunter Polanskey, Lancaster; and Laura Ratliff, Washington, DC. He was thrilled to play with his great-grandchild Quinn Brace for almost a year.
Services were held Saturday, January 21st at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 601 E. Delp Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601 at 11 AM. Arrangements by Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz.
