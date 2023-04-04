R. Raymell Houck

Ruth Raymell Tucker Houck, beloved mother and Grammy, passed away on April 1, 2023, at Legend of Lancaster. She had just enjoyed celebrating her 90th birthday on the previous Saturday, March 25, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.
Raymell was born in North Carolina-a true Southern girl at heart-the daughter of James Reid and Ethel Morgan Tucker Seldomridge. She was also fond of her late stepfather, Clayton Papa' Seldomridge.
Raymell will be remembered most for her beautiful smile, her generous heart, and her joy in serving others. She and her late husband, Paul Houck, were happiest in the company of family and friends at their former home on Locust Street in New Holland, and in serving their local New Holland community in many capacities. She was a graduate of the former New Holland High School and enjoyed getting together with her former classmates for breakfast or lunch at local restaurants.
In addition to raising her three children, Raymell worked for many years at the former SLC (Superior Lingerie Corporation) in Blue Ball, and in later years as the Activities Coordinator at Fairmount Nursing Home. She also enjoyed working as a Crossing Guard, stationed behind the former New Holland Elementary School.
Raymell was a long-time member of St. Stephen Reformed Church and devoted countless hours in the church kitchen-cooking chicken corn soup for the farm show stand and serving meals at various church functions. For many decades, she loved attending the 9:15 Class on Sunday mornings and sitting in her favorite back pew for Sunday morning worship.
As an extension of their faith-filled lives, Raymell and Paul enjoyed many years of devoted service in the Masonic traditions-she as a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, and he as a Mason.
In addition to her late parents and husband, Raymell was preceded in death by all her siblings: Grove, Katherine, Wilma, and Peggy, as well as her eldest son, Steve.
She is survived by her remaining children, Alan Houck (Kris) and Paula Houck, as well as her beloved grandchildren: Susan Arnett (Nathaniel), Melissa Davis (Brad), Anthony Pfund, Curtis Houck (Alli Mannon), Christopher Houck (Jennifer), and Samantha Houck. She was also blessed with five great grandchildren-Seth, Logan, Kole, Brady, and Aubree-all of whom adored their Grammy.
Per Raymell's wishes, the Family will receive friends for Visitation on Friday, April 7, 2023 at Beck Funeral Home, 315 E. Main St., New Holland, PA beginning at 9:00 a.m., followed by a short service of Remembrance beginning at 10:00 a.m. A private service for interment beside her beloved husband in the St. Stephen cemetery will follow immediately.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Raymell's honor may be directed to St. Stephen Reformed Church http://ststephenpca.org/ or Hospice & Community Care of Lancaster County https://www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org/.
The family wishes to express deep appreciation for the loving care provided to Raymell by her newfound friends and the Staff at Legend of Lancaster, as well as Hospice of Lancaster County for assisting in her final days.
Thanks, as well, to the Beck Funeral Home for their loving care as Raymell is remembered and laid to rest; https://www.beckfuneral.com/.