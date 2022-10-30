R. Neil Singley, of Lancaster, PA passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Reading, PA he was the son of the late Leah (Fulmer) and Robert Singley. He was the beloved husband to Janice (Sweitzer) with whom he celebrated 66 years of marriage.
Neil was a proud Veteran of the U.S. Army. He graduated from Philadelphia College of Art with a BA in fine arts. Neil was an avid reader and loved history. He was a car enthusiast. Neil was a talented photographer and artist. Prior to retirement he was the Art Director for various advertising agencies in Lancaster and Philadelphia. Most of all he cherished spending time with his family. They loved to vacation in Palm Beach and St. Augustine, FL as well as an annual trip to Poe Valley, PA.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter Kristen Graves of Landisville; his granddaughter Chandler Graves and his sister Roberta G. Hovet of CA. He was preceded in death by his son-in-aw Jeffrey Graves.
The family would like to send a special thank you to Neil's neighbors for their love and support.
Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Chesapeake Bay Foundation, www.cbf.org.
