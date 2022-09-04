R. Naomi (Shank) Witmer, 93, of Lancaster, entered into peace on August 30, 2022 at the Mennonite Home where she was a resident for many years. After years of living with Alzheimer's, her mind and body have been joyfully restored. Born May 12, 1929 in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Harry M. and Esther M. (Gerlach) Shank.
She was the loving wife of the late J. Donald Witmer, who she married on February 14, 1953 and shared 60 years of marriage until the time of his death in 2013.
At the time of her passing, she was a member of New Covenant Mennonite Fellowship Church. Previously, she was a member of River Corner Mennonite Church where she was a dedicated quiz team coach for many years. A life-long learner, one of her proudest moments was earning her bachelor's degree in education from Millersville University in 1995. She and her husband were farmers most of their lives, primarily raising tomatoes. She enjoyed playing games, completing word puzzles, traveling and telling jokes. Her knowledge of the Bible was impressive, and she and her husband completed the Liberty Home Bible Institute in 1980 where they both received diplomas in General Bible Knowledge.
Naomi is survived by her daughters: Ruth Ann, wife of John D. Kulp, of Harleysville; Marian J. Witmer of Schwenksville and K. Sue Witmer of Lancaster; her daughter-in-law Rachel Brubaker of Spokane, WA; five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and one great-grandchild on the way. Also surviving are her siblings: Dorothy M., widow of Melvin Martin, of Conestoga; Esther, widow of Elvin Sangrey, of Lancaster; and J. David, husband of Janice Shank.
In addition to her husband and her parents, she is predeceased by her son: Dennis E. Witmer and her brothers: Harry G., husband of Marie Shank, and E. Benjamin, husband of Arlene Shank.
A memorial service is planned for 3:00 PM on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at River Corner Mennonite Church. Interment was held at New Covenant Mennonite Fellowship Cemetery on Friday, September 2, 2022.
Eckenroth Home for Funerals is entrusted with the funeral arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to the Mennonite Home Benevolent Care program.