R. Mitchell Huber, 66, of Quarryville, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Carol Dean (Owen) Huber and the late Richard M. Huber. He was the loving husband of Avis Aument Huber for over 44 years.
Mitch had owned and operated Hackman Roofing, Morrison Excavating, and Ecotech Hydro Excavation. He was an active member of Providence Church. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Always active in the community, Mitch was a member of the following organizations: Washington Lodge #156 F. & A.M., Robert Fulton Chapter of the Eastern Star #446, Lancaster Lodge of Perfection, Goodwin Council #19, Lancaster Commandry, Harrisburg Consistory, Zembo Shrine, and Royal Arch #43.
In addition to his mother and wife, Mitch is survived by his sons, Blake (Dana) Huber of Quarryville and Clint (Abby) Huber of Marietta. Also surviving are grandchildren: Lincoln, Nolan, Delaney, and Scarlett, and siblings: Theresa C. Huber, R. Michael (Pam) Huber, Raymond M. (Peggy) Huber, Mary K. (Mark) Hurst, Sandra B. (Scott) Hoover, and Ralph M. (Becky) Huber.
A Funeral Service will take place at Providence Church, 269 Cinder Road, New Providence, PA on Friday, February 7, 2020 beginning promptly at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends at the church from 12:00 -2:00 p.m. A masonic service and interment will follow the funeral service in the adjoining church cemetery. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions can be made to the Providence Church NEXT Fund for the new children's ministry wing, at the above address. Online guestbook at www.dewalds.com
