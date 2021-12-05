R. Lee Moore, 83, of Leola, passed away on Thursday, December 2, 2021.
Born in Lancaster County, he was the son of the late H. Robert and Norma E. Moore.
Lee graduated from Pequea Valley High School in 1956, after which he was employed by Pennsylvania Scale Company in Leola. In 2003, Lee retired from Favorite Manufacturing, New Holland. He developed friendships as a long-time member of the New Holland American Legion. In his spare time, he enjoyed gardening and sharing the fruits of his crops. He was also an avid cook.
Lee is survived by son, Dennis W. Moore, Exton; daughter, Brenda L. Moore-Marks, Kenhorst; sister, Jeanie Lintner, Lancaster; and three grandchildren, Sherry Vitolo of York, Nicole Marks of Dallas, Texas, and Ryan Marks of Kenhorst.
Service will be private at the convenience of the family. Lee will be interred at his family church, Mt. Airy E. C., New Holland, next to his grandparents, Harrison and Blanche Sollenberger.
Beck Funeral Home in New Holland is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
