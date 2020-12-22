R. Guy "Jack" Sexton, 81, of Peach Bottom, passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020, due to injuries he sustained from a motor vehicle accident. He was the loving husband of the late Betty A. (Boyd) Sexton, with whom he shared 49 years of marriage at the time of her passing in 2008.
Born in Bristol, TN, he was the son of the late Edward and America (Powers) Sexton.
From the time he could work until his retirement, Jack was employed in timber management, and most recently worked for Stoltzfus Forest Products. He also proudly served his county in the U.S. Army from 1956 – 1957.
Jack was a member of Robert Fulton Fire Company for over 30 years, serving in the capacity of Fire Policeman. He was also a member of the V.F.W. and American Legion, and he did volunteer work through these organizations to help other veterans. For leisure, Jack enjoyed playing bingo and poker machines. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and he will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his sons, Daniel Sexton and David Sexton, of Peach Bottom; daughter, Deb (Bob) Hanna, of Lancaster; adopted son, Frank Stoltzfus, of Peach Bottom; brothers, George Sexton, of Smoketown, Larry (Ann) Sexton, of Mountville, and Ronnie Sexton, of Tennessee; sisters, Shirley Copenhaver, of Lancaster, Virginia (William) Giambatista, of Philadelphia, Merty (Ray) Daub, of South Carolina, and Susan (Randy) Gayman, of Ulysses, PA; 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Reuben G. "Butch" Sexton, Jr., a grandson, Michael Sexton, and a brother, Lake Sexton.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 24, 2020, at Wesley Church, 1104 Kirkwood Pike, Quarryville, PA 17566, with a viewing at the church from 9:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. All those in attendance are asked to observe Pennsylvania COVID-19 social restrictions by wearing masks and practicing social distancing. Interment will immediately follow the service at Conestoga Memorial Park, Lancaster.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Robert Fulton Fire Company, P.O. Box 8, Peach Bottom, PA 17563.
