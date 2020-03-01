R. G. Martin Cosgrave, loving husband of 65 years, left this world on 14th February 2020 at the Lancaster General hospital after many years of Dementia controlling his life. Martin was born on 10th February 1931 in County Down, Northern Ireland. He was the younger son of the late Rev. Canon Percival and Joyce Cosgrave.
Martin is survived by his wife, Geraldine (Hosford); his four children, John (Margaret Leask), Tim (Ex-wife Dianne (Kaiser), Aidan (Jan Cody) and Donna (Dan Crowley); nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
On graduating from Queen's University, Belfast; Martin immigrated to Sarnia Ontario, Canada where he worked for Imperial Oil. In 1976, He was transferred to Exxon, New Jersey, where he worked in the information department until his retirement in 1993. In 2003, Martin and Geraldine moved to Willow Street, PA to a retirement community, where they have lived for the past 17 years.
Martin's organizational skills and ability to express his thoughts served him well on his various church committees and with the fund raisers of the art community. They in turn enjoyed his sense of humor and his commitment to their cause. Even though his children lived a distance away, Martin was always ready to listen and help when help was needed.
Interment will take place at St. James Cemetery in Toronto sometime in May. Arrangements entrusted to Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc.
