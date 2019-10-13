R. Dale Winters, 77, of Refton, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Lester I. and E. Lillian (Eshleman) Winters.
Dale was a graduate of Lampeter-Strasburg High School, class of 1960. After high school, he found employment with Sperry New Holland (CNH Industrial) in various positions, retiring with 32 years of service. Dale proudly served his country in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard.
Following NASCAR was Dale's favorite pastime, and Dale Earnhardt Sr. was his favorite driver. He also enjoyed going to car shows. Dale was a certified EMT and over the years he served in the New Holland, Warwick, and New Providence Ambulance Associations. Dale was very patriotic and loved his country.
Dale is survived by his children, Greg Winters, and wife Tracy, Lisa Winters, and Shawn Winters, all of Lititz; a sister, Joyce Klahold, and husband Mark, of Hopeland; and 4 grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Winters.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Zion United Church of Christ, 900 Winter Hill Road, Strasburg, PA 17579, with a viewing at the church from 10 – 11 a.m. Interment will immediately follow the service in the adjoining church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Dale's memory to DAV (Disabled American Veterans) at https://www.ihelpveterans.org.
