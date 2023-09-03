R. Dale Huber, 85, Lititz, PA, died on August 31, 2023. He was married for 61 years to Levina Smucker Huber who predeceased him in 2020. Born in Lancaster, he was also preceded in death by his parents, Milton and Elva Huber, sister, Elva Jean Kreider, and brother, Jay Milton Huber (Nancy). He is survived by his children Susan (Barb Moulton), Linda (Richard) Mininger, Richard D., Jr. (Maria Belen); grandchildren Aaron, Emily (Jeff Weber), Sindy, Camila, Ruben, Ethan, Gabriel, Lucas; and sisters, Mary Ellen Hadaway, and Norene (Nevin Lantz); and many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews, and other loving relatives and friends.
After completing 2 years of 1-W alternate service in Denver, Colorado, Dale graduated from Elizabethtown College in 1962 and taught English and history at Conestoga Valley Senior High School. In 1966, he started his 31-year career with the printing company R.R. Donnelley & Sons. Working in Human Resources, Dale helped to start Donnelley plants in Glasgow, Kentucky; Lancaster; and Daytona Beach, Florida. As a Technical Trainer, he worked for the Corporate Offices for 10 years. During his career he participated in Junior Achievement and was President of the Lancaster Personnel Association.
Devoted to his family including nieces and nephews, Dale especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Other pastimes included golfing, motorcycle riding, hiking, tennis, and bicycling. He was a charter member of Community Mennonite Church of Lancaster and an active member of the various congregations he attended including singing in several choirs as well as serving on the hospitality committee. Dependable, generous, and a man of integrity, he will be missed greatly.
Services will take place on Friday, September 8, 2023 at 11 AM at Community Mennonite Church of Lancaster, 328 W. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17603. Family will receive guests beginning at 10 AM. Interment will take place at Akron Mennonite Church Cemetery.
Contributions may be made in his memory to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17601. To leave an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
