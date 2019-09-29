R. Clay Green, III

Clay Green, 77, of Conestoga, PA passed away at his home on September 25, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Abington, PA to the late Raymond C. Green, Jr. and Ruth H. Finley Green. He was the loving husband of Maureen (Rene) Green to whom he was married for 55 years.
Clay was a graduate of Jenkintown High School and Drexel University.
He was employed by Safeguard Business Systems as a Regional Sales Manager in Maple Glen, PA before being transferred to Gaithersburg, MD. From there he was promoted to General Manager and transferred to Richardson, TX for 6 years. The family returned to Doylestown, PA in 1982 where he continued with Safeguard for 2 more years.
Since his youth, Clay always had a passion for motorcycles, classic cars, and especially brass era antique cars. When the opportunity arose to purchase a local auto salvage yard in 1984, he jumped at the opportunity and became the proud new owner of Pipersville Auto Recycling. Clay, along with his son David, successfully ran the business for 20 years before his retirement.
In retirement, Clay continued to expand his car collection both restoring and repairing his beloved vehicles as well as sharing his wealth of knowledge and expertise with his many friends in the hobby. He logged more than 40,000 miles touring the country in his 1909 Pierce Arrow. He was a member of many classic and antique car clubs including DVCC, HCCA, AACA, as well being the founder of the very popular BBC (Beautiful Brass Cars) Tour which has been enjoyed by many for over 15 years. He could be seen every year at the AACA Fall meeting and car show at Hershey holding court at "Clay's Corner", and at the Carlisle events.
Clay is survived by his wife Maureen (Rene) and son David and his wife Denise, as well as sister Barbara (Green) Bookman. He was preceded in death by his son Eddie.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Willows at Historic Strasburg at 1500 Historic Drive, Strasburg, PA 17579 on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 11:00 A.M.
Please omit flowers. Contributions can be made in Clay's memory to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and/or the American Cancer Society
To send online condolences, please visit: BachmanSnyder.com717-687-7644