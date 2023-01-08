R. Clair Groff, 83, of Lancaster passed away unexpectedly after a brief illness on January 4, 2023. He was the loving husband of Alma Smoker Groff for 63 years.
He was the son of the late Aaron L. and Mabel Gehman Groff. He attended Calvary Church and served on the usher team. Employed as a truck-driver most of his career, he retired from Carlos R. Leffler, Inc. and then worked at ATI Corporation in his retirement years.
He loved spending time with family and friends and had a jovial spirit. He was a devoted grandpa, great-grandpa and a beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews. Clair & Alma loved to travel and visited many friends and family along the way. They spent a lot of time on their Goldwing motorcycle traveling up and down the East Coast.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Geoffrey, married to Janet (Burkhart), Gregory, married to Christina (Bare), and Gina, married to Jim Yoder. Ten grandchildren, Kristen (Dave) Landis, Alyssa (Weston) Martin, Elliot Groff, Joshua (Jessica) Bare, Kyle Bare, Nicholas Bare, Caleb Groff, Talia Groff, Kameron Yoder, Kaden Yoder and ten great-grandchildren; Siblings, Lester (Marlene) Groff, Mary Jane (Harvey) Zimmerman, Aaron (Anna) Groff, Jr., Martha Mae (Marlin) Martin, Glen (Ruth) Groff and a sister-in-law, Thelma Groff Eberly. He was preceded in death by Melvin Groff.
A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.
A living tribute »