A memorial service for R. Clair Groff, husband of Alma Smoker Groff, who passed away January 4, 2023, will be held on Friday, March 24, 2023, at 3 p.m. at Calvary Church Chapel, 1051 Landis Valley Rd., Lancaster (please use the East Entrance). The family will receive friends at the church from 2 -3 p.m. A livestream of the service may also be viewed at https://www.calvarychurch.org/more/event-live-stream/. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements.
