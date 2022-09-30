R. Carson Kauffman, 76, of Washington Boro, passed Sept. 28, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Born & raised in Lancaster, he was the son of Thelma J. (Johnson) and the late Ralph F. Kauffman. He celebrated his 35th wedding anniversary with Katherine Kauffman.
Carson joined the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and honorably served until 1967. He spent over 30 years as a bus driver at Shultz Transportation. He loved spending time with the kids. He was an avid hunter and fisherman which he shared with his children & grandchildren. Many fond memories were made at his cabin in the mountains. He could often be found rooting for Penn State & Phila. Eagles Football.
He will be sorely missed by his wife Kathy; children: Tonya (Tracy Johnson) of Mass., Marlene (Calvin Molyneux) of Canton, PA, Terry Lewis of Mt. Joy, Rene Buzulak of Shiremanstown, and Mike Walborn (Amy) of Millersville; grandchildren: Gabby, Noah, Travis, Kaitlyn, Kyle (Stacy), MacKenzie, Aidan, Courtney, E. Caleb, Joshua, Abigail, Lyla, and Lillian; great-grandchildren: Lucas, and Alice; sister, Wanda (Jeffrey Wiker), and a brother-in-law, Jerry Hess. He was preceded in passing by a grandson, Tyler and a sister, Joyce Hess.
Viewing will be held on Friday, Sept. 30 from 5 7 PM & Sat. Oct. 1 from 9 to 11 AM with a service at 11 AM at the Charles F. Snyder III, Funeral Home & Crematory, 2421 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, PA 17584. Interment to follow at Riverview Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, donate3.cancer.org, Operation Tiny Home, operationtinyhome.org, or Building Bridges Foundation, buildingbridgesfoundation.org
