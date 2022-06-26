R. Carl Pickel, age 81, passed away on Saturday, June 18, 2022 surrounded by his family at his residence. He was a long-time resident of Leola, PA.
Carl was born on August 29, 1940 at Lancaster General Hospital, to parents, R. Paul Pickel and Miriam (Hoover) Pickel. He graduated from East Lampeter High School in 1958, the last graduating class of this school. He continued his education, attending Penn State for auctioneering and real estate. Carl was a man of many hats and talents, and went on to establish careers as a sales manager for industrial bearing companies, a realtor and real estate broker, an auctioneer, and a notary.
C.P., as his friends often called him, had a variety of interests. In his younger years he kept busy by performing body work on cars and motorcycles; most notably Harley Davidson's and his '57 Pontiac convertible. Carl also became a licensed aviation pilot. Throughout his life, he was an avid golfer, amateur pool shark, and Pittsburgh Steeler's fan. Always having a pool table, he enjoyed sharing this and other passions with his family. He enjoyed watching his family grow, expand and develop throughout the years.
Through his adult years, he was an active member of the Salem Evangelical Reformed Church, Hellers. Other organizations Carl took part in, include being a member of the JC's, participating in the Ephrata Mason Lodge No. 665, and acting as a board member of the Upper Leacock Township War Memorial Association.
After meeting his wife, Lin, C.P. traveled across North America, Central America, and Europe, most notably visiting Italy, Germany, Iceland, Amsterdam, the Panama Canal, and cruising the Rhine River. Carl was a wonderful cook and often found recipes by watching various cooks on the food channel. Most recently, Carl raised and released butterflies. You could always find him on the patio, listening to country music, and enjoying a fine cigar with a glass of grey goose.
Carl is survived by his spouse of 26 years, Velinda "Lin" (Shriver) Pickel; his beautiful blended family includes, daughters, Lori (Pickel) Giordano (Joe), Sherri Pickel; step-daughters, Renee (McClellan) May (Jay) and Robin (McCellan) Ramirez (Phil); step-son, John Bolar (Mabel); granddaughters; Amber Winebarger (Nathan), Heather Pickel (Forest), Candice Weiser (Bo), Tianna Lozada, Annalin Bolar, Jazmin Matos (Christian), Mya Ramirez; grandsons: Justin Alleman (Sarah), David Bolar, Jacob Connoly (Katie), Hunter Ramirez; sister, Joyce Pickel Chonko (Mike). He is also survived by 10 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, many loving friends, and Sparkie and Goldie his pet cats.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents, and son, Kirk Pickel.
A visitation and memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, July 9, 2022, beginning at 10:30am at Salem Evangelical Reformed Church, Hellers, 2555 Horseshoe Road, Lancaster, PA 17601.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care of Lancaster, Wounded Warrior, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Mr. Pickel is in the care of Furman Home For Funerals, Leola, PA.
A living tribute »