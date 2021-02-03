R. Aril Smith January 27, 1959 – January 29, 2021

Aril Smith, son of Samuel and Betty Smith was born on January 27, 1959 in Philadelphia PA. He was the first son and the youngest of 3 children when the family moved to Yeadon, PA. However, his status of being the baby was short lived because at the age of 3 the last sibling joined the family (another girl).
Aril's primary/secondary education was compliments of the William Penn School District in Yeadon. By the time he reached 9th grade he was a skilled ball player (football and basketball); he loved the challenges associated with both games, bonding with other males who enjoyed playing as much as he did, and the joy of winning was sheer ecstasy.
In 1977, Aril left home to attend Millersville State College and continued to play football, loving every minute of the exhilarating experience. He was elated when offered the position as a defensive line coach at Millersville; the taste of coaching at the college level inspired him to try for NFL employment opportunities. He was honored to work as a Strengthening/Conditioning Coach with the Atlanta Falcons and the Cleveland Browns.
Eventually, Aril returned to Lancaster and worked as an Educator at J.P. McCaskey and Hempfield High School. He also coached the football teams at Penn Manor and Hempfield.
Aril was known for his infectious smile, quick wit, great sense of humor and a contagious laugh. He was a kind and gentle teddy bear. He touched people with his kindness and acceptance, and Aril was an inspiration and mentor to many of the athletes he coached and students he taught.
Aril adored being a father to his two sons and he loved them fiercely. He cherished his wife, Wendy, and uttered frequently that she was a blessing from heaven. Being a worshipper at Lancaster County Bible Church he was being spiritually fed which helped in sustaining his faith.
When diagnosed with throat cancer in August of 2020 he had the support of his sons, wife, mother, sisters, brother-in law, and dearly beloved friends. All rallied around him with love and compassion as he had done for so many others throughout his life. Despite being weak and in constant pain, he fought a good fight and never complained.
Aril was preceded in death by his father, Samuel Smith and sister, Vanessa Kennedy. He leaves to mourn: mother, Betty Smith; wife, Wendy Smith; sons, C. Ian Smith (son of Sachi Smith and fiancé of Lexie Kline); S. Andre Smith; sisters, Patricia Goode (wife of Joseph), Michelle Smith; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A public viewing will take place from 3 to 5 PM Saturday, February 6, 2021 at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Following state guidelines, 50 guests will be allowed at a time in the funeral home. Services will be private.
Please omit flowers, and kindly consider a memorial contribution to the MU football association in Aril's name at this link https://secure.qgiv.com/event/mufootball/
